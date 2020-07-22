Serving north central Montana, that phrase is on the walls at the Great Falls Rescue Mission. And just like other non-profits, they were hit hard by the coronavirus.
However, they are choosing a different perspective
“I think 2020 is going to go down in history as the strangest year we ever had.” Said Jim McCormick, the executive director for the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
They closed their doors for 6 weeks. Confining everyone that was there. The residents turned into volunteers while volunteers were asked to stay at home because of the virus.
“It’s been very beneficial for the people staying here and for us to see that we can get along just fine for 6 weeks confined to a building and get the job done that we need to get done. Said McCormick
While the pandemic has been a difficult time, McCormick also says it’s been a blessing.
“I stand in awe of Great Falls and Central Montana and how they’ve come to help.”
Since the pandemic hit, they’ve had to change the way they do their public lunch and donations since they weren’t letting people in the building.
“So, we started a thing where we started giving sack lunches out the side door of the men’s shelter.” Said McCormick
Because the rescue mission is a non-profit organization, they didn’t receive government funding. While the pandemic has hurt them financially, McCormick says the public has stepped up to help.
“Monetary donations have been good and food donations have been amazing. We’re a community and we have to work together every day to get the job done. So, thank you.” Said McCormick
McCormick also spoke on the homelessness issue in Great Falls, saying it’s been getting better even amid the virus as they help people get out of the cycle of homelessness.
“We’ve had 12-14 families move out since November of last year into permanent housing, and I mean, that’s a plus. That’s positive.” Said McCormick.
They did say they don’t have any plans to shut down and will continue to help the community. For ways you can donate you can visit their website here.