Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK AND WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 445 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES NORTH OF WOLF CREEK, OR 17 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CASCADE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CASCADE, WOLF CREEK, TOWER ROCK STATE PARK AND CRAIG. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 227 AND 259. HIGHWAY 287 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY CAN RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS.