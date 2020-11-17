Great Falls - The Great Falls Rescue Mission is gearing up to feed up to 600 people, including their residents, this Thanksgiving.
This number is over double than what they normally feed on a normal year. Jim McCormick, the executive director of the rescue mission says they are prepped and ready to go.
“Because we’re kind of shut down as far as external folks coming into the shelters, we decided that we would cook extra turkey, have all the fixings, and we’d put it together in a hot meal box and hand it out the side door like we were doing our lunch and our dinner every day of the week," said McCormick.
Anyone is welcome and they will serve the community and send them on their way with a meal, a bottle of water, and some pumpkin pie.
“We’re expecting a lot because many of the places that were doing some sort of meal aren’t doing it because of the COVID being on a rise," said McCormick.
COVID-19 may be on the rise, but so is the generosity of this community.
McCormick says when they start handing out meals Thursday at 12:45 PM, he knows he'll be busy. But he also knows it'll be worth it.
“I think it’s going to just be a wonderful time, but a totally different time than what it’s been in the past," said McCormick.
McCormick says right now they need help making sure they have enough food. But if they get extra food they don't use for Thanksgiving - they have all winter to help someone in need.
If you can't make food donations, another way to give is through monetary donations and clothing donations.
All donations can be dropped off at the Cameron Family Center.