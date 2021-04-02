GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Rescue Mission is reopening their doors to the public for indoor dining starting on April 6, 2021.
When the pandemic hit and the Treasure State shut down, the GFRM continued to offer to-go meals for the public to help those in need while keeping their residents safe.
The GFRM says this will help bring a sense of normalcy back to the community.
"There’s nothing like having the place open and having people come in and have a meal. So, they get a hot meal instead of a cold bagged lunch. Both lunch and dinner," said executive director of GFRM, Jim McCormick.
Lunch is served at 12:15 p.m. and dinner is at 7:00 p.m., they ask anyone eating dinner to show up at 6:30 p.m. for chapel.
Individuals in need of a hot meal can enter the building at the east entrance located at 326 2nd Ave South.
And the GFRM Thrift Store is extending its hours of operation and donation hours.
Starting April 12th, the Thrift Store will be open 6 days a week. The GFRM Thrift Store is located at 1210 9th St South.
Hours of Operation:
- Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Friday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Donation Hours:
- Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.