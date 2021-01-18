GREAT FALLS- On January 18, 2021, Great Falls Public Schools hosted the regional BPA (Business Professionals of America) competition.
BPA is a club that is empowering students to find their passion and help them develop business skills. But how is this club helping the Treasure State?
Often times people joke that Montana's biggest export is it's people. BPA is actually changing that.
We spoke with the advisor for BPA at Great Falls High School and she says they are connecting students with businesses around the community and it's helping keep our kids here.
"Things that are going on in our community, our kids are there - they're part of the business community, they spend days doing job shadows with the mayor, they do things like that. And then they realize 'hey there is a lot going on in our local community. I feel that it helps them stay here and realize what's going on here. They don't have to leave to find all of those things that they are looking for," said Tracy Milton, BPA advisor and business teacher at GFHS.
Students thrilled with the opportunities they have.
"There's a lot of opportunities with it. It's a good way to explore different professions and all different types of things," said Hannah Bloomgren, a sophomore at GFHS.
If you don't know what BPA is here is the basics: they are teaching students business skills and it allows students to practice those skills in a competitive environment and it also gets them involved in the community.
"It is a great opportunity to endure life skills and things that you'll need to know how to do in the future," said Ashlyn Jones, a sophomore at GFHS.
"It just gives you good life skills and learning not only to communicate as well as just the business aspect of it. I thought it would be a good way to grow my character as a person," said Cadence Schnider, a sophomore at GFHS.
You may be wondering, why is BPA important? Well, we asked that question to Milton and students and here is why it's important to them.
"Well, BPA is important for many reasons. One is it really gives you a good sense of community through their fundraisers and just through the activities that you do. You get to meet a lot of people and just get connections with people who you might need as you get older," said Schnider.
"As a teacher, I see the difference it makes in students. It helps them realize their potential to find dreams that they didn't know that they had and discover their future," said Milton.
"BPA is a great opportunity to learn things that you will want to know how to do in the future. It is also a great way to overcome many fears and just do things that are going to help you in the long term. It's a great way to get involved," said Jones.
"Yeah, it's just a club if you want to do something in the long run to help you later in life. I would just - I think you would like BPA," said Gracie Boutilier, sophomore at GFHS.
Milton says BPA is helping students realize they don't need to leave to find the things they are looking for in a career.
Some of the students we spoke with, including Boutilier, said while traveling would be fun, they plan on staying here as they've made connections that will help them grow.
For more information on BPA, you can head to their website and if you want your student to get involved, contact your local school.