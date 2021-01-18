Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow occurring above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch on the plains and up to 3 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade and Meagher. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially on United States Highway 89 from Sluice Boxes State Park to White Sulphur Springs. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will diminish to snow showers or flurries at lower elevations this afternoon with light snow continuing into this evening over the mountains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few local power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow could lead to reduced visibility and partial lane blockages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For additional weather information, check our website at www.weather.gov/greatfalls. &&