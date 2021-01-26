HELENA, Mont.- Two new bills could boost public school funding by over $26 million and improve special needs programs across the state; potentially meaning more resources for students and staff.
Elsie Arntzen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, says House Bill 15 would boost the state's BASE Aid funding, which could mean more supplies and building renovations at many Montana public schools. BASE Aid is a calculation that determines the state share of funding for Montana K-12 public schools and accounts for 44.7% of school districts’ budget.
Meanwhile House Bill 46 would support special education funding by incorporating all state programs into the BASE Aid funding, which could bring in $1,941,919 in 2022. Arntzen says if passed, lawmakers would put students first by allowing more money to fund crafted lesson plans catered to their unique learning abilities.
On our Facebook page we asked parents how they think schools should spend the money. Austine Velasques hopes for more supplies and a raise for teachers. Linda Moore hopes for more history books.
Both bills were introduced Wednesday and could be postponed to be considered at a later time during the session. Arntzen says this is actually positive, meaning lawmakers care about the future of our children and may work with her to expand funding.
First they must be passed by both the House and Senate before landing on Governor Gianforte's desk. This may happen within a month, but even if he does sign off soon, these plans won't go into effect for two more years. Arntzen says that's when it will be up to individual school districts to plan exactly how to spend the money.