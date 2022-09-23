GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Loading Zone Bar, Playground Lounge and the Buffalo Saloon along 10th Avenue South are getting ready to shut their doors.
According to Facebook, September 30, 2022, is going to be the business’ last day of operations.
The Playground Lounge posted about the closure on Facebook as did local band 50 Watt Sun.
According to the band's post, they are closing their doors and the building will be leveled to make room for a tire shop.
We have reached out for official comment, but have yet to hear back on any official word of what will become of the location.
