GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Right before the new year, the Great Falls city commission swore in three new commissioners.
We spoke with Mayor Bob Kelly and City Manager Greg Doyon to see what the city has in store for 2022.
"The more immediate goals for these three new commissioners is really to bring them up to speed, get them educated on a couple things - not only the way the city works and how we do our budgets, but I think it's really a surprise to a lot of people on what you can do and what you can't do," said Kelly.
Kelly says they will sit down and really figure out all the possibilities they can accomplish.
Another thing he says will look a little different is where the money goes, as the city was fortunate enough to get some funding from the American Relief Package and the CARES Package.
“The city for the first time, certainly since I’ve been mayor, has got resources to spend money on mitigating some of the things COVID did to our community. But also, to use this for some of the eligible expenses such as public safety, infrastructure in our community, helping tourism groups, and providing aid to those who were impacted the most, which tends to be those who are the lower-income earners," said Kelly.
Doyon sent Montana Right Now a statement laying out both his broad and immediate goals for his office, which included:
- Helping the new City Commissioners learn about city government and their roles.
- Advising the City Commission on ARPA/CARES distribution.
- Provide input and implementation strategies on the Great Falls Crime Task Force recommendations.
"We can always use more police officers to fill a variety of needs they have over there," said Kelly.
Overall, Kelly has three main goals in mind for 2022.
"Our goal really is to one, utilize the dollars we have currently, two, make sure we get a budget done, and three, really look forward and keep great falls growing in the way that it's going now with a lot of momentum and a lot of energy downtown," said Kelly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.