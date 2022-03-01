GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In October, the Newberry hosted their very first event as they opened their doors in the heart of downtown Great Falls.
Bringing in a variety of acts, both big and small for less than 6 months, they are helping boost the economy and it all started with five locals who have a passion for creating a vibrant downtown.
We spoke with Carrie Robiness, general manager of business development for The Newberry, and she says that they are working hard to bring in all types of acts from all different genres.
The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce says the event center is bringing people to town where they end up spending money.
"We've seen so many businesses open during this last 2-year period. It's just been exciting and tremendous and I think it's a huge opportunity for folks to come down and again, come down the night before, stay the night, it helps our hotels, helps our restaurants, helps our convivence stores to get gas to go home or even stick around for the weekend," said Shane Etzwiler, president and CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
He says it's something that is impacting us more than we think.
"When you shop local, 68% of that money stays local," said Etzwiler.
