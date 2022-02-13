GREAT FALLS, Mont. - February is black history month and president Ronald Regan said it is a time to make all Americans aware of their struggle for freedom and equal opportunity as well as celebrate the many achievements of African Americans.
Part of the diverse history of the Electric City is the Ozark Club, a jazz club that in the time of segregation was bringing everyone together through music for nearly three decades.
"I think the Ozark Club is just a cool unique snippet of Black history in the west. It's really unique to have a jazz club in central Montana and especially one that highlighted so many black artist around the country," said Ashleigh Mccann, collections curator for the History Museum.
Picture this - the swirls of tobacco smoke filling the air, the saxophone wailing, and the gin flowing... those are the pictures painted in the memories of those who were able to experience a night at the Ozark.
"This was a special place," said Ike Kaufman, co-owner of Kaufmans Menswear.
Prohibition ended in Montana in 1926 and just a short seven years later Leo LaMar opened the Ozark Club in 1933 and it quickly became the star of nightlife in the Treasure State.
"Great Falls at that time was booming, the base was building, Anaconda company was still running and we were booming. This was the social and entertainment center of in all of Montana and southern Alberta," said Kaufman.
World War II brought in white and black soldiers into town but they weren't the only ones coming into town.
"Bands and singers and comedians and so on could jump on the Great Northern up in Minneapolis or Chicago and ride it to the west coast. Well, they'd stop in Great Falls, MT, they'd have a short-term week or two-weeks at the Ozark Club. That brought people like young fox and it was just one band after another - one night Lionel Hampton and his big band... Miss wiggles is this dynamite exotic dancer that was the single most popular act that they ever had at the Ozark Club," said Ken Robison, Montana historian and writer.
"They had the most crazy shows and Miss Wiggles and the lady with the hula hoop, that's it. The flaming hula hoop and the flaming hula hoop was an amazing thing. And Miss Wiggles would put her head on the seat of a chair and grab the arms of a chair upside down and would do movements, dance movements with her legs upside down. It was, it was something," said Kaufman.
One Montana legend of the Ozark Club was Jack Mahood, a farm boy from Big Sandy.
Mahood would take the train to Great Falls with his saxophone to play along side Bob Mabane and the Ozark Boys.
"I kick myself for never trying to get into the Ozark club because so many young guys did," said Robison.
Kaufman takes us back to the days where you would climb a steep staircase to get into the club, but his favorite part was sharing it with his friends.
"My colleges buddies would call me up and say what are you doing tomorrow? Well, what did you want to do? We want to go to the Ozark Club," said Kaufman.
But overall - everyone came for the music.
"You came here for the music. The music was dynamite. That's, to me that's why I came here," said Kaufman.
The Ozark Club was unique, during segregation LaMar emphasized that all are welcome at the Ozark.
"The Ozark Club was important because in a very unsuspecting place, out on the plains, in central Montana, here is this club breaking international racial barriers during pre-civil rights moments where blacks and white and all creeds and colors and all religions mixed and enjoyed music, they had this one common theme, one common heartbeat, which truly was American jazz," said Kristi Scott, executive director of the Cascade County Historical Society/History Museum.
"It was a place for everybody. That's the way he wanted it. He wanted to merge society," said Kaufman.
The Ozark Club burned down in 1962, just three weeks after LaMar suffered a deadly heart attack.
While it is not confirmed, some people think the fire wasn't an accident.
While the club may no longer be standing, the memory lives on at the History Museum in Great Falls.
