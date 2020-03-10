GREAT FALLS- Public attendance has been suspended for non-mission essential mass gatherings in Joint Base San Antonio beginning March 13.
This comes out of an abundance of caution to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 the Air Force says.
The suspension will include basic military training graduation ceremonies.
According to Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, 2nd Air Force commander, about 40,000 Airmen graduate each year, and up to 7,000 family members are in attendance each week for the occasion.
“We realize families want to show support to their loved ones and they will be disappointed they can’t participate in the graduation events, but we have a responsibility to protect not only our Airmen but those citizens they will come in contact with as they travel to their follow-on training locations,” Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos said.
It is currently unknown when guest attendance at graduation events will resume, officials from Joint Base San Antonio will continue to monitor and discuss the situation with medical experts.
If you know someone graduating from basic military training you can still watch the ceremony on the 37th Training Wing’s Facebook page every Friday beginning on March 19 at 9:00 am.