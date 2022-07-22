The role high-end housing plays in long-term growth for the Great Falls community

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the community grows, the Great Falls Development Authority is assessing just how much, and what kind of, housing is needed.
These conversations began back around 2015, but the pandemic brought more growth as family members moved back to the area as well as attracted new people to move to the area for the first time.
The authority is now focusing on attracting more regional and local housing developers.
The latest market demand assessment shows Great Falls needs an additional 450 units to enter the market each year for the next ten years, totaling about 10,000 units total.
That's actually a lowball figure, Jolene Schalper, senior vice president of business development, shared.
The analysis didn't account for the medical school beginning to welcome students or the missile upgrades at Malmstrom Airforce Base occurring over the next ten years.
GFDA is now working with more local and regional to create more units, as well as variety, like market rate and high-end.
“A surprising fact for me on the study was that we do need more upper end because as people grow through their through their careers, they typically transition to different levels of housing," Schalper said. "We don't have enough stock for that, so people are stuck kind of where they're at. They can't move, which means that the people in the next level down can't move up either.”
It's created a backlog at all housing levels.
According to Schalper, the good news is about 500 more market rate apartment units are expected to hit the market within the next year.
The GFDA is also working on single homes and more multi-family projects for the next two to three years.
Construction and capital costs are impacting those projects, but the GFDA put together different loan pools to help developers fill the gap in financing.
