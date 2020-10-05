GREAT FALLS - Sally Smith disappeared after leaving a note saying she was going to visit her parents for a few days.
She hasn't been seen or heard from in 10 days.
“They are right now trying to formulate a timeline and establish as much information as possible to find her," said Lieutenant Doug Otto with the Great Falls Police Department.
GFPD is working with law enforcement from around the state to conduct searches as they try to find Sally.
Heartbreak and disbelief; the emotions the family and friends of Sally Smith felt when they learned the loving mother of 4 was missing.
“I feel like I’m breaking down every hour," said Raven Smith, Sally's daughter.
The world of the Smith family came crumbling down the morning of September 26, 2020.
“She is our rock, she is our foundation in our family, and everything evolves or revolves around her," said Troy Smith, Sally's husband.
We spoke with her friends and family to learn more about Sally.
Sally works for the Great Falls Public School District as a speech pathologist. She also teaches spin classes at the Peak.
“She’s a wonderful speech pathologist, very passionate about her students. And she’s an incredible friend – full of energy and humor," said Sanford.
Her family created a Facebook group named 'Help Find Sally Smith'; it now has over 2,000 members.
“She’s just a kind soul. And everybody knows it. I think that’s why everybody keeps reaching out to me," said Troy.
“It truly tells us about our Montana neighbors as well as the spirit of Sally. I mean people really loved her and cared about her deeply and I think we all really care about our neighbors here," said Sanford.
Through this group, people are helping narrow down where Sally could be by sharing where they've already looked.
The Great Falls Police Department is encouraging the public to help.
“If the public has information, absolutely, we can always use the communities help whether it’s here locally or if somebody across the state has information that they may have seen her, or seen the vehicle, or any of those things," said Lieutenant Otto.
Sally was last seen at her home in Great Falls on September 25, 2020. She left the house in a 2005 gold Toyota Corolla.
Her family is continuing to hope and pray for her safe return.
“She’s like my person. She’s been there for me through everything. She takes care of us, she does everything my dad was saying, there is no way we could live without her," said Raven.
Troy asking for the community to stay aware and to check hospitals, mental facilities, or be on the lookout for Sally or the car.
"Keep an eye when you're on the road or if you're going hunting. She could be anywhere," said Raven.
If you have any information on Sally or her whereabouts, you're asked to call Detective Taylor with GFPD at 406-564-8718.