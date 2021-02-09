GREAT FALLS- 500 Great Falls veterans received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine after the Montana VA Health Care Systems held their largest vaccination clinic.
“In the fight against COVID-19, these vaccines save lives," said MTVAHCS Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman.
But the VA nationally has hit a different milestone as more than 1 million vaccinations have been administered to veterans and employee's.
The VA is leading the nation in vaccination efforts and according to military.com, they are ahead of 42 other states.
"We're now exceeding that every day. As a result, our allocations have increased across the country. Here in Montana we received an additional 1,400 doses last week which helped us get this clinic up an running quickly," said Hayman.
On the national level, over 582,000 first doses have been given and more than 44,000 veterans have been fully vaccinated.
This doesn't include the 401,000 doses given to employees or the 1,200 for federal partners.
"We've flown vaccines to Havre and Kalispell, today we drove them from Helena to Great Falls. So, we've gotten across the state," said Hayman.
As of yesterday, MTVAHCS has given 2,591 vaccines. Adding the 500 from today puts it at 3.091 doses given.
"It's just incredible to be able to get veterans vaccinated. We've done second doses to a lot of veterans. And they're just all so thankful to be receiving the vaccine," said Hayman.
Right now, they're vaccinating high risk veterans 75 and older. Hayman is hoping in the next few weeks to bump that age down to 65 and older.
"Taking care of the veterans that were willing to sacrifice their lives so that they could get it done. I don't want to say we should get it first. But taking care of us, is appreciated. It's like showing us the respect to get to come in and get it done and get it done right away so we can go on. You know, we got grandkids that we want to visit too," said David Driver, an Air Force Veteran.
The VA provides vaccines to more than 215 sites nationally and is looking to expand to more sites as vaccine supplies increase, which could be as soon as March.