A new study shows Montana is no longer leading the nation in suicides, but suicide rates in the state have continued to trend upward.
While Montana may not *lead* the nation in suicide rates. It’s our children that are committing suicide double the amount than kids across the nation. So, The Whosoevers Movement is aiming to change that statistic.
“We know that the CDC recently said that high school students that over-dose under 18 are at an all-time high and suicide is at an all-time high. And right now, students need to be encouraged," said Ryan Ries, Co-Founder of The Whosoevers Movement & National Radio Host
This week in Great Falls, they are taking over the skate park.
Sonny Sandoval, the lead singer of the band P.O.D. and Co-Founder of The Whosoevers Movement along with others in the movement are letting kids know they aren’t alone.
“Let these kids know that somebody out there cares about them and we want nothing from them except to make sure that their heads are straight, their hearts are right, and that there is a future for them... At the end of the day it just comes down to Jesus" sand Sandoval.
For Ryan – this is movement is a personal one.
“My life was changed. I was depressed, i was going through addiction i was that kid living a very hard life. But god got ahold of my life and my whole life changed," said Ries.
At the end of the day, they say the goal is to have anyone come by and hang out, or even talk if they want to; in a judgement free and protected space.
“We’re just inviting any kid that would come by and just have a safe place to hang. We’re being safe, COVID vibe style. We’re all covered up and we know all the rules and regulations. We’re ready to rock and roll with any kid that might want to show up and hang out," said Sandoval.
They will be at the skate park on Friday, October 2 at 5pm.
There will be free food and a trick contest where the winner will get $100.
For more information on the movement, you can visit their Facebook page here.