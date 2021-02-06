GREAT FALLS - Throughout February, a gallery in the Electric City’s hosting work from a Helena artist both physically and virtually, giving locals an opportunity to appreciate art during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The founder of Theorii Contemporary Art Space (TCAS) tells us the latest exhibit, called ‘Afterimage’ by Maura Wright, symbolizes cultural expectations using a mix of classical and historical pieces, while making subtle nods to gender roles across history.
One example includes a paper cutout of a hand representing the biblical figure Eve, when she and Adam plucked the forbidden fruit.
With the Coronavirus still out and about, TCAS often hosts virtual tours of the art they house online as a socially distanced alternative, but its founder says that can also come with a few drawbacks.
“Creating that openness and that access I think is one really great thing about having things digitized. But that being said, there is something that’s just irreplaceable about having your body in a space with the artwork and experiencing it physically,” said Liisa Nelson, who runs the art space.
You can still see the art for yourself in Downtown Great Falls’ Times Square building during regular business hours, or view the showcase online at their official website and Instagram page.