Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and up to 4 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&