Press release from the Enbär:
April 14, 2022 (Great Falls, MT) — Downtown Great Falls will be the place to be this Independence Day. The Dascoulias Realty Group 4th of July Hootenanny will rock Great Falls with a free concert featuring country rapper Colt Ford. It all takes place after the 4th of July Parade that starts at 11 a.m.
Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up pace as country’s preeminent independent maverick.
By 2019, Colt built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012. Two years later, Thanks for Listening ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200, with the album reaching #1 on Billboard Rap & Independent charts. Meanwhile, he lobbed six songs onto the Hot Country Songs Chart with “Back” [feat. Jake Owen] going Top 40. Among many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of “Vocal Event of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson.
Selling over 3 million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media and hitting 1 billion-plus streams, the country rap pioneer’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide” as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio.
Colt Ford wasn’t the first artist to blend country and rap, but his adventurous take on the hybrid genre—combining heavy beats, traditional twang, and a bold attitude—helped him define it.
The annual street festival will shut down multiple blocks of downtown with the stage at the intersection of 5th Street and Central Avenue. Food, beverage and alcohol vendors will be available.
Admission to the 4th of July Hootenanny is free for all ages thanks to headliner sponsor Dascoulias Realty Group and many other community businesses including Alluvion Health, Citizens Alliance Bank, M&D Construction, Enbar Craft Cocktail Lounge, Fat Tuesday Casino, and The Mighty Mo Brewing Co. Organizers say sponsorship opportunities are still available and day-of volunteers are needed. All contributions made go to NeighborWorks Great Falls, a non-profit organization, and are tax-deductible.
If you or your business is interested in sponsoring this community event, please contact Mike (#623-326-1809) or Seth (#406-799-4663).
For more information visit 4thjulyhootenanny.com
