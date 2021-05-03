GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Monday is National Montana Day, and the Electric City is getting people together to lend a helping hand this week. Giving is the Montana way, and the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, United Way, and Great Falls Area Community Foundation have teamed up for the third annual Give Great Falls Week to raise money for 67 local nonprofits, who work tirelessly to support people in need.

"It just helps so many organizations in our community kind of square up their funding so they can continue to help others,” Shane Etzwiler, CEO, Great Falls Chamber of Commerce said.

Give Great Falls promotes health, education, and financial stability for everyone. Last year Give Great Falls week raised over $43,000 in just five days. You can donate here.

"We're excited that things are opening up, but people are still sometimes struggling, still need some services, still need some help from these nonprofits. So we can give to these nonprofits that can help them continue to give their services to so many in our community that have some needs,” Etzwiler said.

Shops will also host ‘Joy of Giving’ fundraising events at the times and locations posted below.

May 3-7 - Double Barrell Coffee House Cafe 2-9 p.m.

May 3 - Crooked Tree Coffee 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

May 3 - Mighty Mo Brewing Co 5-8 p.m.

May 3 - Fuddruckers 5-9 p.m.

May 4 - Enbar 4 - 11 p.m.

May 4 - MacKenzie River Pizza 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

May 4 - Five on Black 3-8 p.m.

May 5 - Tracy's Family Restaurant 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 5 - Celtic Cowboy 4-9 p.m.

May 5 - MT Pints 6-9 p.m.

May 6 - Roadhouse Diner 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

May 7 - Morning Light Coffee Roasters 5:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

May 7 - Fire Artisan Pizza 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

May 7 - Brush Crazy 12-9 p.m.

Participants are asked to mention support for Give Great Falls when visiting.

Monday also kicks off National Small Business Appreciation Week. Etzwiler reminds people to remember their favorite places to eat for profit too, who may have struggled to stay open this year or donated their good and services for free.