CHOTEAU- The Benefis Teton Medical Center Fountain’s Shadows of the Past Art Auction is still happening, but due to COVID-19, the number of in-person attendees will be limited.
This year’s auction will take place on October 17 at 5:00 pm, and the number of live attendees will be limited to 50, but you can still virtually participate, and even get your own "Art Auction Party To-Go" food and drink basket.
Although they are limiting the number of in-person guests, if you would like to still participate, you can sign up to bid here and log in the day of the event to take part in the live-action from home with a live feed of the event and access to online bidding.
You can even throw a viewing party safely from your home and order an “Art Auction Party To-Go” basket for your guests, or just for yourself.
The party basket will include drinks, snacks and full-color auction catalogs for $100. To reserve the party to-go, you can contact Annie at (406) 466-6039 or annaliseolson@benefis.org.
The foundation announced 84 original fine arts for their auction this year, and they say the bulk of the auction will be done online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We look forward to sharing this time to acknowledge the beauty of our area, what it means to be at home along the Rocky Mountain Front, and support efforts to keep Teton County healthy and thriving,” the Benefis Teton Medical Center Fountain wrote. “Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to us to bring this experience to you again this year, even though it may look a little different than past events.”
Funds raised this year will be used to support Benefis Teton Medical Center, as well as to perform maintenance on their lab’s Chem Analyzer which helps them prevent and diagnose illness and disease.