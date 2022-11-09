GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season could have an impact on the blood supply, and donors are encouraged to give now ahead of time.
The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states.
“Paired with busy holiday schedules, seasonal illnesses may make it harder to collect the blood hospital patients require this winter. Donors − especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets − can help bolster the blood supply now by making an appointment to give in the coming weeks,” the American Red Cross says.
You can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Learn more about flu safety and prevention at redcross.org/flusafety.
Several opportunities are also being offered to donors in November:
- All who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
- Those who come to give over the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 23-27, will get a Red Cross knit beanie, while supplies last.
- All who come out to help Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Details are available at rcblood.org/together.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:
CASCADE
Great Falls
11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Civic Center, 2 Park Drive S.
Malmstrom Air Force Base
11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Circle Building, 7317 Goddard Building
DANIELS
Scobey
11/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Philip Bonitus Catholic Center, 401 Timmons
HILL
Havre
11/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bullhook Community Health Center, 521 4th St.
11/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Montana State University Northern Student Union Building, SUB Ballroom
11/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Triangle Communications, 2121 U.S. Highway 2 N.W.
JUDITH BASIN
Hobson
11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hobson High School, 400 Central Ave.
TETON
Fairfield
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairfield High School, 13 7th St.
VALLEY
Glasgow
11/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1222 U.S. Highway 2 W.
11/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frances Mahon Hospital, 621 3rd St. S.
Hinsdale
11/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hinsdale Legion Hall, Legion Hall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.