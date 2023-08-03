GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A long-term investigation led to the arrest of three people in Great Falls.
Law enforcement in Great Falls sent a warning Wednesday afternoon, telling people to stay away from the area of 10th Ave. NW and that they were evacuating nearby residents as they were trying to serve a warrant.
The warrant was a part of an investigation that worked to identify members and patterns of a large drug trafficking organization based out of another state.
A standoff ensued that lasted three hours and ended without injury.
"Initially, we're trying to catch two individuals in a vehicle that were out distributing drugs to members in the community. They were able to get find that or get that vehicle. It was stopped. The people left on foot. Members of our high risk unit were involved in that to do the take down. They were able to get those two males into custody, and it was determined that there was still a third male that we were looking for,” Great Falls Police Captain Doug Otto said.
According to the Russell Country Drug Task Force, the organization has been working to infiltrate Great Falls since 2022, and it is believed they have been making money through the distribution of fentanyl pills.
Demitrius Milan, 33, was the individual in the house that law enforcement was serving the warrant on.
Charges have been filed for distribution of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to commit distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of tampering with/destroying evidence, possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture and obstruction of justice.
Law enforcement also arrested two other people in relation:
Demetrius Lietey, 27, for conspiracy to commit distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture and criminal endangerment.
George Smith, 40, for conspiracy to commit distribution of dangerous drugs and obstruction of justice.
"You know, we always want the people in the community to understand that we're always watching and there are drugs constantly coming and going. That is, unfortunately, the nature of the beast that's happening in today's world. And our task force and our department is committed to making sure to take down these large organizations as we can to make sure that the citizens in this community are safe,” Otto said.
The Russell Country Drug Task Force provided this statement on the arrest:
“Fentanyl is a major problem in our world today and your drug task force is taking it seriously. The Russell Country Drug Task Force; which is comprised of members of the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Department of Criminal investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and supported by the Montana Army Guard as well as legal support from the Cascade County Attorney’s Office and our local staff of Federal US Attorneys, works diligently to stop the flow of illegal narcotics into Great Falls. We encourage our community members to understand the severity of drugs like fentanyl, educate your children about the dangers of drug use and to report suspicious behavior that might be indicative of drug trafficking when you see it. Only together can we stem the flow of narcotics into our community and make it a safer place to live."
UPDATE:
The person the Great Falls Police Department was trying to serve a warrant on has been cleared from the residence.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
"Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we worked to ensure everyone's safety," the Great Falls Police Department said.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police are evacuating residences close to where they are trying to serve a search warrant.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, community members may see police activity in the 1100 block of 10th Ave. NW.
Several nearby residents are being evacuated and people are asked to stay away due to the evolving nature of the situation.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
