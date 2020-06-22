Three college students continue the Ride It Out campaign to help those battling cancer

GREAT FALLS- In four days, three young men will be heading on a 500 plus mile journey to honor people who have lost their fight to cancer, and those still battling it.
Ride It Out campaign first started a couple of years ago and was organized by three college students, Harry Green, Keagan Stroop, and Troy Hennes. The purpose of this is to help those fighting cancer.
These men will be traveling from the Idaho-Montana border at Bannock Pass all the way to the Canadian border using up to14 different horses to complete the trip. They reflected on a recent death and decided to saddle up for a greater cause.
Harry Green, who is one of the riders, says, "Keagan called me up and just had an idea to ride across the state and then shortly after that we had a death in the community and it was from cancer. So that kind of got us thinking we could do a trip like this and have a cause associated with it."
With the help of the community, this campaign has already received thousands of dollars to donate to organizations like the American Cancer Society, Sletten Cancer Institute, and Anna's Homes. These riders say sometimes the stories that are shared make them emotional.
Troy Hennes, who is one of the riders, says, “It makes you feel good when people come up and they tell you how much it means to them, and someone that they know close to them has passed away or is fighting with or has recovered. That really just puts it in perspective and keeps us motivated and that’s why we're doing it."
While the campaign has been receiving a lot of love from the community, the men say there were some ups and downs through the planning process.
Keagan Stroop, who is also another rider, says, “Through it, it’s been, you know, little ebbs and flow as you go through it. You know, is this going to work out is going to happen, but I think in the end of it it’s just been awesome."
If you are interested in making a donation or would like to follow the journey, be sure to head over to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Ride-It-Out-MT-Against-Cancer-113120393707827/ or follow them on Instagram @rideitoutmt.