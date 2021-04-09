GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Electric City is one step closer to having a police chief.
Earlier this week city manager, Greg Doyon, announced Captain Jeff Newton, Lieutenant Doug Otto, and interim police chief Rob Moccasin are the final three candidates being considered for the position.
Starting the week of April 12, the candidates will go through a three-day process of community forums, community panels, and final interviews as a way of testing how they engage with the community.
Montana Right Now spoke with city manager Greg Doyon to talk about the process and where they will go from here.
He said picking a new police chief is important as it's one of the most visible positions in the city and people want to have faith, trust, and confidence in their police chief.
"Hiring the police chief is almost more important than hiring the city manager. Because certainly, the profile, at least in this community is higher. And so, making sure we have a thorough and deliberate process is important," said Doyon.
On Tuesday, April 1three, there will be a community forum with neighborhood councils. Giving the candidates time to engage with representatives from around the city.
On Wednesday, April 14, there will be a community panel with broader representation from around the city.
Also on Wednesday, they will have interviews with the city leadership team and department heads.
On Friday, April 16, Doyon will hold the final interviews with the candidates.
He said after the final interviews he will take as much time as needed to make a deliberate and thoughtful decision.
But because all the candidates are internal, once the decision is made they can take over almost immediately.