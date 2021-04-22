CASCADE COUNTY - If you live in Great Falls, you may have seen a lot of dug up dirt and construction around Jaycee Park as crews work on a ‘major’ park district project. Montana Right Now did a bit of digging ourselves to see what it all means for parkgoers in the area.
All the holes and dirt piles pave the way for water upgrades coming to three local parks, according to the city’s Park & Recreation Department. The $422,000 project will allow park staff to turn sprinklers on automatically.
“There’s controllers that turn on the zones for the water, they water for so long [before] it shuts off, and the next zone starts,” said Park Supervisor Lonnie Dalke.
Right now, they drive to roughly five parks at any given time. opening and closing many of the valves by hand. “It’s just time consuming and another, you know, labor to do that,” said Dalke.
On top of keeping local parks green, this new system helps the department work more efficiently, opening up time for other tasks.
“People can go work on other projects while the park is still getting watered. [It’s] more efficient,” said the park supervisor. “If it’s all automated, early morning, evening, through the night, we can water and it’s getting done.”
Dalke says none of this would’ve been possible without voters’ support in 2018, helping them address over $12 million worth of deferred maintenance.
“Without those funds, we wouldn’t have been able to do these projects where we can upgrade some of that stuff, and get it back and run it better,” said Dalke.
With summer on the way, you can still enjoy any of the parks during construction, as long as you mind the warning signs and give crews plenty of space.
Pending any weather related delays, the automatic sprinklers in Jaycee, Roosevelt and Valley View parks should be done around July.