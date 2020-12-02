GREAT FALLS - The Montana Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) announced they are honoring three schools within the Great Falls Public School District (GFPS) with Purple Stars.
The three GFPS schools receiving Purple Stars are Loy Elementary, North Middle School, and CMR High School.
“Loy is a very unique school because of its diversity due to the association with Malmstrom Air Force Base," Loy Elementary Principal Kim Ray said in MMI3's release. "The school is a special place because a high percentage of our students come from military families. Most have moved several times and come from or have experienced diverse cultures and bring that to Loy to help with cultural diversity and cultural awareness. The students and staff are very welcoming and work hard to make everyone feel accepted in the school climate. Staff members would describe the school as part of their “family”, and truly care about students and work hard to build positive relationships with all students and their families. The percentage of Military students is 95% of the student body."
According to MMI3's release, GFPS has counselors at North Middle School and CMR helping students with their participation in activities, sports, music and community events in their spare time.
In addition, GFPS has a total of more than 500 military students and 300 families, MMI3 adds.
“I want to thank Montana’s 2020 Purple Star schools for their support of our state’s servicemen and women’s families,” Montana Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in the release. “The children of our military families make many sacrifices and our school system should do everything possible to support their education.”
Each school will receive purple balloons on the following dates:
- Thursday, Dec. 3: noon at CMR Main Office
- Friday, Dec. 4: 11:30 a.m. at Loy Elementary Main Office
- Friday, Dec. 4: noon at North Middle School Main Office
Two other Montana schools are receiving Purple Stars and those are Glacier High School in Kalispell and Valley Christian School in Missoula.