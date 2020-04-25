GREAT FALLS- Three people who admitted to trying to smuggle aliens across the border from Canada into Glacier County in 2019 have been sentenced.
The three men are citizens of Mexico, and were a part of a traffic stop that lead to the arrest of 19 in November of 2019.
According to the Department of Justice, Samuel Velasco-Tovar, 28, who was a foot guide, and Omero Banderas-Rodriguez, 39, who was a driver, both were sentenced on Wednesday to 158 days of time served. Alberto Guillen-Gordillo,23, who was intended to be a driver, was sentenced today to 159 days of time served. All three defendants pleaded guilty in February to transportation of illegal aliens.
Omero Banderas-Rodriguez was stopped by Border Patrol agents, the agents finding Banderas-Rodriguez and nine passengers in the car he was driving. All nine of the passengers admitted to being in the United States illegally.
The DOJ says Banderas-Rodriguez told law enforcement he would be paid $2,000 for driving an SUV full of aliens from Montana to Utah.
After the arrests were made, a Border Patrol agent and a Glacier County Sheriff’s deputy went to a Cut Bank hotel where the subjects had been staying, and co-defendant, Alberto Guillen-Gordillo answered the door.
Guillen-Gordillo identified himself and was taken into custody. Guillen-Gordillo admitted to being in the U.S. illegally according to the DOJ.