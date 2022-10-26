HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses.
Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.
Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary School will receive $790,000 for two buses and Fairfield Elementary School will receive $395,000 for one bus.
A release from the EPA says 389 applications totaling $913 million have been selected.
Districts receiving an award can proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure.
These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Additional rounds of program funding are anticipated to launch in the coming months, and the EPA plans on making another $1 billion available for clean school buses in Fiscal Year 2023.
You can read more on the Clean School Bus award and view the full list of recipients here.
