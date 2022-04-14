GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement in Great Falls served three narcotics-related search warrants at residences on 8th St. South Thursday.
A release from the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says the warrants were based on several narcotics-based cases, involving illegal possession and distribution of meth and Fentanyl.
Police contacted 20 people, including 12 in one of the residences during the operation, and eight arrests were made.
Of the arrests, GFPD says seven were for outstanding warrants, and one was of Edward Joseph Usher, 56, who was arrested for possession of meth.
“The 300 block of 8th Street South has been an on-going concern for police and community members,” GFPD said. “Today’s operation was part of an on-going and coordinated effort to make a positive effect for the surrounding neighborhood and the Great Falls community.”
You can help in combating drug distribution by contacting the Russell Country Drug Task Force by calling 406-452-5818, or by sending a tip by private message to the GFPD Facebook page.
Tips can also be sent through the p3 tips app, or by logging on to p3tips.com.
Members of the Great Falls Police Department, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Probation and Parole, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations served the warrants.
