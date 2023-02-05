GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation.
The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification.
To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and Vaughn School met requirements by IBCCES, such as dedication to serving autistic individuals, having at least 80% of staff trained and certified, and a commitment to engage in specialized autism training on an ongoing basis, according to Alluvion.
Casey Schreiner, the Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, noted, "Alluvion Health's certification of its School-Based Health Centers as Certified Autism Centers™ not only ensures that children and family members on the autism spectrum receive the specialized care and resources they need, but also provides families with the confidence that their loved ones will be treated in a supportive and understanding environment."
"This partnership is a step in the right direction toward ensuring that centers receive the necessary training in programs that go over and beyond when working with autistic individuals and their families,” said board chairman at BCCES, Myron Pincom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.