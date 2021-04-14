Some shelters in Montana are participating in Empty the Shelters this year, a reduced adoption fee event.
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston and the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings are participating in the event.
BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to Empty the Shelters and is sponsoring adoption fees of $25 for at least 200 participating shelters in 36 states May 5 through May 9.
“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities, but it places pets in permanent homes. It’s a win-win for everyone involved…our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets.”
If you are interested in adopting during the event, you can visit BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website here for your local shelter’s participating guidelines and COVID hours.