GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Three teenagers have been arrested after investigators say arson is the cause of the Gibson Flats fires that destroyed 13 homes on Dec. 1.
Brandon Cordell Bennett is charged with arson (accountability), or in the alternative, negligent arson (accountability), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal mischief. His bond has been requested to be set at $50,000.
Galvin Munson is charged with arson (accountability) or in the alternative, negligent arson (accountability), criminal mischief, criminal endangerment and 13 counts of criminal endangerment. His bond has been requested to be set at $100,000.
Jevin James McLean is charged with arson (accountability) or in the alternative, negligent arson (accountability) tempering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal mischief. His bond has been requested to be set at $50,000.
According to court documents, Bennett told detectives during an interview that he, McLean and Munson were setting off fireworks inside a vehicle while driving around.
McLean told detectives they were driving around when he stopped along Highland Rd., where Munson got out of the vehicle with a Roman Candle firework.
Munson then reportedly lit the Roman Candle which started a grass fire.
Munson and McLean tried to stomp out the fire but they were not able to stop it from spreading before the two got back in the vehicle and the group fled northbound.
A short time later, Munson told McLean to stop again along Highland Rd., where Munson reportedly got out and started a second fire with a lighter before the group left again.
After that McLean said he took Bennett and Munson back to their houses then drove home.
Documents say Bennett reported he saw a large glow from the area of the fire origin, but according to the affidavit, he did not call to report the fires.
Videos were also taken of the fires being started by Bennett and McLean, one of which was posted to Snapchat and is no longer viewable.
After the incident, the suspects reportedly came up with an alibi that they went to Conrad after the fire marshal contacted them.
Documents note that in a recent jail call to a parent, Bennett told his parents he and the other suspects started the fires on purpose.
In total 112 acres burned, destroying 13 homes, 16 structures, numerous vehicles, trailers, other property and even some pets.