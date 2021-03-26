...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible over the plains, 40 to 55 mph with gusts to 75 mph
along the Rocky Mountain Front.
* WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier,
Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole, Liberty,
Eastern Pondera, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Eastern
Teton.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Some power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus
Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National
Forest Areas.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph at
times.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new fire in grassy areas may be difficult to
contain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth
potential.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Fire Weather Watch.
&&