GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A tier three sex offender has relocated to the Great Falls area, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) said in a release.

GFPD said Bryan Paul Tuell is listed as a transient and has registered as required.

It is reported that Tuell was recently released from custody after serving his sentence for felony sexual assault on a minor.

GFPD has reported that tier level three designation means the risk of a repeat sexual offense is high, there is a threat to public safety and the sexual offender evaluator believes the offender is a sexually violent predator.

As of now, there is no requested action from the public.

