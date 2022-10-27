BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement investigated a tip reporting large quantities of marijuana that were being transported onto the Blackfeet Nation.
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Drug Unit and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement began their response to the tip on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Marijuana was reportedly being transported by several individuals using government leased vehicles.
During the investigation, more than four pounds of marijuana was found and seized from one of the vehicles.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, one person has been arrested and charged in relation at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
