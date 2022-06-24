GREAT FALLS, Mont. - June is national safety month, and emergency dispatch centers around the state are encouraging families to talk to their kids about what they need to know if they ever have to call 9-1-1.
Teaching our kids how to call 9-1-1: It's something a lot of us don't even think about because we don't think anything bad will happen to us... Until it does.
This is why it's so important your kids know things like their full names, phone numbers, and even addresses so they can call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.
Every year in the u.s. an estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1, and while they didn't have a hard number, the emergency communications center tells me they speak with kids several times a month, especially in the summertime.
Now here are a few tips for parents to help teach their kids.
First, have all of your emergency numbers posted in one place, like on your fridge, that kids can access.
Second, make sure to teach kids your real name, not just mom, dad, or grandma.
And above all... Location location location.
A neat trick is kids can read an address from a piece of mail if they have a hard time remembering a long address.
It's also important to show kids what phones they have access to and a nice thing is they don't need your passcode to call 9-1-1, there is an emergency option they can click that will bring them to the keypad to call 9-1-1.
