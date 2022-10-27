GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It has been an interesting season this year with the temperatures finally coming down for the season, but as they go down, your energy bill has the potential to substantially come up.
It will be easy to want to crank that heat and accept the bill that comes your way every month, but some professionals have some ideas on where you can shave off some expenses this year while still enjoying a warm home.
Some of the tips come from NorthWestern energy, and they suggested methods such as turning off the heat when you leave your home or go to bed, caulking up your windows and giving them a good seal from the weather, using alternate light sources that don't need as much energy to run, and even getting a programmable heater on your phone to adjust the temperatures in your home with a simple press from your cellular device.
Jo Dee Black, a public relations specialist spoke about the impact that we each play on saving energy in the community through difficult times.
"Right now, this is a difficult time for many of our neighbors and the economy has many of us feeling uncertain. One thing that we can control is our energy use and help taking control of your energy bills, so that's a positive thing for all of us," said Black.
Other things you can be aware of is the lights you leave on in your home when you leave, making sure your appliance doors are closed such as your refrigerator or freezer, and turning off any space heaters when you leave the house as well.
Being able to stay warm this winter shouldn't break your bank, and to find out more tips from NorthWestern Energy, click here.
