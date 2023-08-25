GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year, thousands of kids are hurt or killed because drivers didn't see them while they were moving slowly, like backing out or pulling into a parking space.
We saw a tragedy like this happen in Helena this week after a 2-year-old girl died from being accidently hit by a family member.
Those tragedies are called "Frontovers" and they can happen anywhere because all vehicles have front blind zones as well as side and back blind spots; and the bigger the vehicle, the bigger the blind zone.
With those blind zones, the U.S. sees 60 kids run over by a slow forward moving vehilce in a parking lot or drive way every week.
58 of those 60 are treated in emergency rooms while 2 of the 60 die from their injuries.
Frontovers are preventable, so here are some tips to keep in mind:
- Actively supervise children when a vehicle is leaving or coming to your house and in or near parking lots
- Always carry toddlers or use strollers or shopping carts in parking lots or near vehicles
- Install childproof door knob covers on outside doors of the home and pair them with stick on door alarms
- Hold hands with older children and teach them to watch for cars
For more information, data, or safety tips, you can click here.
