GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year, thousands of kids are hurt or killed because drivers didn't see them while they were moving slowly, like backing out or pulling into a parking space. 

We saw a tragedy like this happen in Helena this week after a 2-year-old girl died from being accidently hit by a family member.

Those tragedies are called "Frontovers" and they can happen anywhere because all vehicles have front blind zones as well as side and back blind spots; and the bigger the vehicle, the bigger the blind zone. 

With those blind zones, the U.S. sees 60 kids run over by a slow forward moving vehilce in a parking lot or drive way every week. 

58 of those 60 are treated in emergency rooms while 2 of the 60 die from their injuries. 

Frontovers are preventable, so here are some tips to keep in mind: 

  • Actively supervise children when a vehicle is leaving or coming to your house and in or near parking lots
  • Always carry toddlers or use strollers or shopping carts in parking lots or near vehicles
  • Install childproof door knob covers on outside doors of the home and pair them with stick on door alarms
  • Hold hands with older children and teach them to watch for cars

For more information, data, or safety tips, you can click here.

