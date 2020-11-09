GREAT FALLS - Power outages are never welcome. When they happen during winter weather, they can quickly go from a nuisance to a safety hazard.
With more snow heading to the treasure state, it's important to remember that safety starts with you.
In widespread outages, storm damage can take hours or even days to repair.
The best thing you can do for future snowstorms is be prepared.
First, check on any vents to make sure the snow is not blocking air flow causing a carbon monoxide build up in your home.
Second, keep your fridge and freezer closed as much as possible. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the door is closed. In a half-full freezer, food will keep for up to 24 hours. But when in doubt, throw it out.
Also make sure you are stocked up on non-perishable foods and water for up to 3 days.
It's important to have a battery-powered radio, fresh batteries, and a flashlight handy. But avoid candles for a heat or light source due to a fire risk.
Because cold weather is hard on infants, children, and the elderly; another tip is to dress in several layers of lightweight clothing - covering the head, feet, and hands.
To prevent electrical shock, it's important to disconnect or turn off appliances you were using when the power went off. However, you can leave one light on to tell you when service is restored.
Other tips from NorthWestern Energy include:
- Non-electric, unvented space heaters can be a hazard. Use them only in well-ventilated areas.
- If you use an electric generator, plug appliances directly into it. Never plug a generator directly into your home's electrical wiring.
- Stock up on heating fuel and medications.
- Fill your bathtub and spare containers with water in case your electric water pump or the local water system goes out.
- Prepare older family members, friends or neighbors who live alone for the weather.
- Never use wet or damp electrical items
You can report and check for outages here or call NorthWestern Energy's Montana customer service number at 888-467-6977.