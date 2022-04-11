GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Toby's House Crisis Nursery is committed to preventing child abuse in the community.
And April 12-14th they'll be honored at the Montana Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Conference.
The organization's efforts are gaining statewide attention as they've been awarded the 2022 non-profit organization of the year strengthening families award from the Montana Children's Trust Fund.
The award recognizes people and organizations who are going above and beyond their duties to keep families and children safe from abuse and neglect.
They are located just outside of downtown Great Falls and they are a safe place for families to turn to if they are having a difficult time.
"We need to support one another. We need to put families first and children first because after we're gone, guess whose left? Those children. So, our community may not see the effects of Toby's House in my lifetime, but I'm hoping that after I leave or after I pass on that the generations below us will be stronger because parents asked for help, they reached out for help," said Susie Zeak, executive director of Toby's House Crisis Nursery.
Toby's House is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M. to Midnight for children ages 0-6 for families who need childcare without question.
"So we offer care, that's like our main goal. To make sure that children are not left with unsafe people. But we're also strengthening families by giving them that are already donated to us. Such as diapers, wipes, formula. Because all of those things are expensive, clothing, toys. So when parents are feeling a little less stressed they're able to be really good parents and we just don't want any child to be without," said Zeak.
They have been open for about 15 months and as of April 7, 2022, they have helped care for 170 children, roughly 30% of those children have been exposed to some sort of violence in their home.
Zeak says they are not just random people who care for children for fun; they are care givers who do it because they are committed to helping this community.
