GREAT FALLS - A crisis nursery committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect is just months away from opening its doors, but with more fundraising left to go, they're asking for a helping hand from the community.
Toby’s House is partnering with the Great Falls Americans Ice Hockey team on Friday night to raise money and childcare items, like books and blankets, for their opening in April.
Since the nursery is set to offer up to 72 hours of short-term care for young children in crisis situations, Program Coordinator Samantha Stutzman said all proceeds will go towards giving kids the best care they can offer.
"We don't know all the situations that these kids are going to face, but we can bet some of them may come here with some broken hearts and some sad situations,” said Stutzman. “We want to do whatever we can to make their experience here an enjoyable and delightful and as positive as we can."
As of Thursday, Stutzman said Toby’s House still has $40,000 left to raise before opening day.
In the meantime, if you can't make it to the ice hockey game tomorrow night and still want to donate something, you can make financial donations online through Toby’s House official website.