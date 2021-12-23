Toby's House Crisis Nursery lends a hand to more than 100 kids in their first year

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- This month one non-profit organization is celebrating their one-year anniversary and all they've accomplished to help prevent child abuse throughout the city.
Over the past year, Toby's House Crisis Nursery has served as a safe space for kids all while being a helping hand to parents.
The organization first opened its doors back in December 2020 and on the 28th, these folks will celebrate their first-year achievements.
More than 100 young kids have been fortunate enough to feel the love of Toby's House Crisis Nursery, receiving food, diapers, and even food.
For the parents, it's been a blessing to them as well.
"Out of a scale of one to ten their stress rate is a nine or a ten, and by the time they come and pick up their child they are reporting five and under. That their stress has been reduced by fifty percent, if not more," said Executive Director Susie Zeak.
2021 was a successful first year but come 2022, Zeak says their focus is shifting to something much bigger.
"...really focusing on strengthening the family..."
More specifically, with self-care.
"A shower and a nap could be ok for families, for grandparents raising grandchildren, for single fathers, for foster parents, for single mothers, for two-parent families, because without a strong family it is hard on children."
Details on how this will look are being planned out but the organization is looking to work with the Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect to make it all happen.