GREAT FALLS- Toby's House Crisis Nursery is committed tot he prevention of child abuse and neglect by offering immediate refuge and safety for children.
They have officially opened their doors in Great Falls, after 6 years in the making.
They are providing care for any family who needs a safe place to leave their children for a short period of time.
"Since then, we've been working on this vision of ours which is to have a place for parents and caregivers can turn to in a moment of need," said Leesha Ford the chair of board of directors for Toby's House Crisis Nursery.
Ford says child abuse in Cascade County has been trending upward in the last 7 years. But prior to that - there was a need for a place like Toby's House right here in Great Falls.
"One of the most the most notorious cases was October Perez. And October Perez was just a couple of years old in 2011 when she was killed by her mothers boyfriend... Toby suffered for hours after being abused," said Ford.
There are many reasons parents may need to utilize Toby's House. Including not having a safe place for their child to stay, medical emergencies, mental health, substance abuse issues, and more.
"Families that are in distress, or crisis or that are struggling can bring their children here and we will love and take care of them in a safe place... Being a parent is hard. The saying it takes a village, well, it really does," said Susie Zeak, the executive director for Toby's House Crisis Nursery.
Montana was one of 11 states without a crisis nursery, and while it took a long time to get Toby's House up and operating... this seemed like the perfect time to open their doors.
"Because I believe all families need a little bit of help and I wanted to give this gift to the community at Christmas time. Christmas has so much stress that's involved," said Zeak.
They are open to the public and have no income requirements for services.
"This gives us an option as a community to help prevent episodes of child abuse and neglect - giving parents a place to turn," said Ford.
Toby's House is working on getting enough staff to be opened 24 hours a day so they can apply for their shelter care license.
"You know, our children are our future. and when we think about our childhood's and maybe how imperfect they may have been we all have a time in our life where we can say some place or someone made a difference... So, when I think about what this does for our community, it does nothing but build it," said Ford.
Currently, they are open from 9:00am to 10:00pm Monday-Friday and can take up to 6 children ages 0-6.
For more information you can call 406-770-3190 or click here.