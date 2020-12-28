Weather Alert

...Reduced visibility and slick roads over the plains this morning... Low clouds and fog will persist over the plains of North Central and Central Montana this morning. This will be especially true along the Hi-Line, where visibility will be less than 3 miles in some areas. Some flurries may also fall at times. This combination will likely cause roads to be slick and icy in some areas. If you are planning on traveling around this area this morning, slow down and make sure to leave yourself extra time to reach your destination. More cautious driving will help you to react to changing visibility and road conditions.