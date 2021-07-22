Toby's House Crisis Nursery & Russell Country Credit Union team up to help children in need

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This weekend Russell Country Credit Union is kicking off their seventh annual Jersey Off Your Back event, and teaming up with a new organization to help children in need.
This year, Toby's House Crisis Nursery has been selected as the non-profit organization, and along with fans getting a chance to win an autographed jersey from one of the players, people will also get a chance to donate to help support children in need.
This is the first time both organizations are teaming up to help the community. Although Toby’s House has been a part of other fundraising events in previous years, Marketing & Business Development Officer Julie McCamley felt it was only right to include them in this year's special event.
"What they do in the community is just amazing. With children and being there for parents and guardians... they just fill a much-needed service in our community," McCamley said.
On Saturday night, the Great Falls Voyagers will take the field in specially designed jerseys representing Toby’s House. Luckily, fans will get the chance to bid and take one home.
Toby’s House will be selling tickets for the Saturday night game. Nearly half of the proceeds collected will go to the organization to help prevent child abuse and neglect.
This is the first event Susie Zeak will be a part of with Toby’s House, and she believes the turnout will be amazing.
"I know that we're going to have a lot of community support, the community backs us 110%. The giving of the community with donations, with items, with monetary donations... it's wild how free Great Falls community members give to non-profits," Zeak said.
You can purchase tickets from Toby’s House until 3 p.m. July 23.
If you just want to donate, an informational table will be set up on Saturday for those interested.