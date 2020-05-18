Tomorrow Cascade County Commissioners discuss plans for Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS- Tomorrow a Cascade County special commission meeting will be held to decide the fate of the 2020 Montana State Fair.
Most importantly commissioners will be looking at the governor's orders for the health of these people. Because this event requires a lot of funding, Weber says that this decision could not be pushed off any longer.
Weber says, “We’ll be spending money on advertising, special preparations that have to be made. We have not signed and moved forward with our entertainment contracts. They’ve been waiting in the wing basically for us. So when we are at the point right now of spending taxpayers money we need to fish or cut bait I guess I’ll say, and make a decision whether we conduct the fair or not.”
Cascade County Commissioners have discussed this matter with health officials & also the state fair manager, who has been in touch with other fairs throughout the Northwest region.
Since this event is funded by taxpayer dollars, Weber says county commissioners are looking to the future just in case this event doesn’t happen.
Weber says, “There are interim events that happen all through the year that also cost money to put on but also bring on the revenue at the same time. So we will be analyzing what changes we might to do if there is not a state fair, what do we want to make happen over there in the interim, but state fair is the discussion for tomorrow.”
But, if the state fair plans to continue, Weber says that she imagines there will be some sort of health rules is place depending on what phase of reopening Cascade County enters when the event is going on later in July.”