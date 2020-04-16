SHELBY- The Toole County Health Department has reported an additional death due to the coronavirus in the county.
This is the fourth death related to the virus in Toole County, and the eighth in the state.
Toole County said in a release that their condolences continue to be with all families that have been affected by COVID-19.
No information was shared on the individual.
There are 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Toole County, eight of which have recovered.
Governor Steve Bullock released this statement on the death:
“As we learn of the loss of another Montanan due to COVID-19, my heart aches for the community, which has been particularly impacted by this virus, and the family members of this Montanan. As we see how COVID-19 can inundate our smaller communities, I urge all Montanans to continue doing their part to protect our most vulnerable from this dangerous virus.”
The release from Toole County Health Department: