SHELBY, Mont. - The Toole County sheriff is warning people Tuesday of a person allegedly pretending to be a Toole County sheriff's deputy.
A Facebook post from the Toole County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the alleged imposter is saying his name is Deputy Sanders, has been using the phone number 406-302-8279 to call people.
TCSO said this person does not work for nor have relations to the sheriff's office. TCSO is warning people to not give the suspect any personal information; instead, hang up and report to TCSO.
TCSO advises people call the agency a caller says they work for to confirm they are who they say they are.