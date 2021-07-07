GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Yesterday, a severe thunderstorm in Blaine county resulted in a weak tornado and golf ball-sized hail.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls reported minor damage to vehicles from the hail but no property damage was done by the tornado.
Today the severe weather warning continues as all the right ingredients for a tornado are present. those elements include upward wind, mugginess, and moisture, are present.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Robert Hart, warns people to stay safe and have a plan prepared not just for humans but for livestock as well…
“But there are instances of cattle and livestock who suffer significant injuries and even deaths because they are out on the open ranch land with no shelter and they get these big hail storms that hit them and it's like getting hit by a baseball," Hart said.
Hart said it is not a common occurrence but it is something to keep in mind with the weather.
To keep livestock safe during storms this summer remember: stay in the loop with the weather, if you know something big is coming you can better prepare yourself and your animals.
In the event of a tornado and not being able to evacuate your cattle, turn them loose in larger pastures or pens on high ground with some solid shelter or tall brush and large trees for cover.
For more information on how to keep livestock safe during large storms, click here.