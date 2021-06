PLENTYWOOD, Mont. - A tornado watch has been issued for five counties in northeast Montana.

The watch includes Daniels, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Wibaux counties in Montana, as well as Billings, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley, Mckenzie, Mountrail, Stark and Williams counties in North Dakota.

Tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are possible.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch is valid until 9:00 pm Thursday.