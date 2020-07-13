As COVID-19 limits travel around the world, Great Falls, Montana tourism is encouraging you to visit the Electric City.
“We are encouraging people to travel safely but mostly in Montana is where our messaging has been.” Said Rebecca Engum, executive director at Great Falls Montana Tourism.
On their website, they brand Great Falls as an authentic Montana experience. Because the Electric City is on the Missouri River, it acts as a central ground for several outdoor activities.
“That’s the one thing we have here that is still kind of that safe component for travel.” Said Engum
Great Falls Montana Tourism highlights River’s Edge Trail and Sluice Boxes State Park. As well as all the outdoor recreation that can be had using Great Falls as your basecamp.
“Our message is, you have an opportunity to kind of check off everything that’s in your backyard that you’ve never gotten to because there was other stuff happening through the summer. So, come choose Great Falls and recreate here.” Said Engum.
While the message is targeted for Montanan’s… Engum says she has seen out of state visitors and they are doing their best to keep everyone safe.
“So, we do a lot of the education on how to be a responsible traveler now that you’re here. Encourage face mask wearing, social distancing, sanitizing hands, all that kind of stuff.” Said Engum.
While this might trouble some residents in the Electric City, Engum is reminding you that the state has testing facilities as people enter the community. Saying people are going to come regardless because they love Great Falls and Montana.
Great Falls Montana Tourism started seeing the impact of the Coronavirus when they had to reschedule Western Art Week, the stay at home order, and when Canda closed it’s borders.
According to Engum, 20% of tourism in Great Falls comes from Alberta, Canada. With the border being closed for leisure travel, it’s impacting the tourism economy.
She says Great Falls gets an average of 1 million overnight visitors each year and they spend roughly $185 million dollars.
Engum said with a lack of out of state visitors it could be 2-3 years for tourism to fully recover back to 2019 numbers.
“We do see that recovery coming. And hopefully we can get to those levels quick. Because having those visitors and that stimulation in the economy of that $185 million dollars is certainly noticed in our community.” Said Engum.
While we have reports of commercials circulating outside of the state saying
“Escape to Montana”. Engum says they are not behind those adds.
“We want people to be safe. We are doing some paid media right now, just in the state of Montana. We haven’t placed any paid media outside the state yet.” Said Engum.
She says tourism is still safe if you take the proper precautions. She is also encouraging and reminding all visitors to be responsible.
“Our community is open and ready for people to experience.” Said Engum
For more information on Great Falls Montana Tourism you can head to their website here.