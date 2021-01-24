GREAT FALLS - The Electric City hasn’t seen much snow in recent weeks, but with colder temperatures on the way, tow truck crews say drivers shouldn’t let their guards down.
Carnahan’s Towing says it’s responded to about 50 weather-related incidents this month so far, most of which were minor, with a few serious ones involving ice just out of town.
With the National Weather Service projecting light snowfall for Monday night, one tow trucker encourages packing tools in your car, just in case.
“Just have the right equipment with you, such as sand if you lose traction, and always have a nice warm blanket with you just in case you do break down out there on the side of the road,” said Casey Pozder with Carnahan’s Towing.
Pozder also recommends reaching out to your nearest towing company in those situations, while asking other drivers to slow down and give way if they see tow trucking signs or vehicles.