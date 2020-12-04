GREAT FALLS - Toys for Tots has been spreading holiday cheer to families in need for 73 years. But with the pandemic, this year it's proving to be a little more difficult.
Coordinators for Toys for Tots around the treasure state are saying the same thing - they need your help to keep kids smiling on Christmas morning.
Today, communities around the state have shown how generous they are.
“It’s been awesome. It’s such a good feeling. Our money jar is getting money in it, our trailer is felling up, our boxes are filling up, it’s a good good feeling," said Mary Lou Brewster, Great Falls coordinator for Toys for Tots.
Howard Mears, the coordinator in Helena, said he is amazed this year at the generosity.
“The generosity of Helena is just absolutely booming. I mean it does. Like this morning, I got a call from Capitol Collision. They said one of our donors dropped off a thousand dollar check for you," said Mears.
But even with today's donations, numbers are still down and they need your help.
“This year already I have 119 requesting toys. And I still have 2 weeks of open applications to go. So I’m expecting to exceed our number of families this year over last year," said Frank Palazzi, Bozeman coordinator for Toys for Tots.
“We never want to have to say we can’t help you," said Brewster.
Normally, Toys for Tots gives 3-4 gifts to children to open Christmas morning; but this year that's changing.
“So, we’re hoping to give 2 but it might be 1 toy per child. And that breaks our hearts," said Brewster.
Helping is simple - all you have to do is drop a new unwrapped toy at any Taco John's in Helena or Great Falls.
If you're in Bozeman, you can drop gifts off to First Security Bank on Main Street.
Everyone say's your help is important.
“No matter what a family is going through, we still want to provide a good Christmas for the kids and that’s why we do this," said Palazzi.
Great Falls and Helena will be collecting toys through December 13. Bozeman will collect toys through December 19.
Both Helena and Bozeman will be distributing toys on December 19.
For those that donate, there is an opportunity to enter a drawing to win 2 Alaska Airlines tickets. That drawing will be done at the end of the month.