UPDATE 12/12 4:24pm - Toys for Tots groups in Great Falls and the Capitol made one last push for donations Saturday after feeling different effects from the Coronavirus pandemic this holiday season.
With weeks to go before Christmas, volunteers in North Central Montana set up shop with their booth and big red train. “Our goal is usually 10,000 toys. 12,000 is our ideal amount,”said MaryLou Brewster, the coordinator for Toys for Tots of Northcentral Montana.
They don’t have a specific goal this time around, but Brewster says they’re raising as many presents as they can for families in need, especially after COVID-19 kept them from hosting their usual auctions or dinners.
”Last year we had made $40,000 by doing the auction and dinner. So we don’t have that money [to buy toys with],” she said. “We’re just taking what we can, and I know that doesn’t make sense, but it’s so hard to have a goal. We want to make sure every child has at least two toys.”
For the group in Helena, their biggest challenge was adjusting to constantly changing safety guidelines and finding big enough venues for social distancing.
“We had everything approved, and then the governor changed the [gathering] requirements, no larger than 50 down to no larger than 25,” said Coordinator Howard Mears with Toys for Tots Helena.
However, Mears tells Montana Right Now they are confident in reaching their goal of 25,000 toys, partly thanks to help from the local health department in coordinating today’s location at the Aviation Readiness Center near Helena Regional Airport.
“We talked about things like spacing and we talked about the need for larger quarters, and that’s how we ended up here,” he said.
Presents from both sites head to 11 counties across the area within the next week, but you can still make financial donations online.
Today is the last day to donate to Toys for Tots in Great Falls and Helena.
If you want to donate, Toys for Tots has a stand in Great Falls set up by Ross at the Holiday Village Mall and will be collecting toys until 5:00 pm.
In Helena, toys are being collected at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center at the Montana National Guard and they will stop collecting at 3:00 pm.
So far in Great Falls, only about 5,000 toys have been donated, with the collection usually targeting around 10,000 to 12,000 toys according to MaryLou Brewster, the Coordinator for Toys for Tots of North Central Montana.
Typically, to recoup the difference in donated toys, they hold dinners and auctions, however, due to COVID-19 those events were canceled.
If you miss the deadline to donate a toy in person, you can still make a financial donation online or by mail.
Toys will go out to eight counties starting next week.